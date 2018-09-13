Bombardier debuts battery train in Berlin

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF), (OTCQX:BDRBF -0.6% ) launched a battery-run "electric hybrid" train in Germany this week as the country speed up electrification of its rail network.

With three carriages and a driver, the Talent 3 runs on batteries with a range of 40 kilometers between charges. An upgraded battery due next year will push the range to 100 kilometers.

Diesel locomotives still run on 40% of Germany’s railroads, and the government in Berlin has set a plan to make the system pollution-free by 2030.