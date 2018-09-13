More on Dollarama Q2 results

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) reports Q2 revenue growth of 6.9% Y/Y to $868.5M, the increase in sales was driven by continued organic sales growth fuelled by comparable store sales growth.

Comparable store sales grew 2.6%.

Gross margin increased 10 bps to 39.7%.

EBITDA margin increased 30 bps to 26.0%.

Operating margin increased 20 bps to 23.8%.

Net financing costs increased by $1.2 million to $11.4M.

Capex guidance for fiscal 2019 remains unchanged.

The Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on October 31, 2018.

2019 Outlook: Net new stores openings 60-70; Gross margin 38-39%; SG&A 15-15.5%; EBITDA margin 22.5-24%; Capital expenditures $190-200M.

