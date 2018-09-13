Needham praises Apple's "movie industry" release schedule

Needham reiterates its Buy rating on Apple (AAPL +1.8% ) and notes that this year marks the first time “the most expensive iPhones are available 5 weeks before cheaper iPhones.”

Apple’s premium iPhone XS and XS Max will launch on September 21 while the lower-cost XR will launch on October 26.

Needham calls this “a release windowing strategy the movie industry has used for decades to maximize total revenue.”

The firm raises its Apple target from $220 to $260, an 18% upside to yesterday’s close.

Note that analysts (including reliable supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo) predicted the XR would face a delay due to production issues.

Tough cell in China: The WSJ notes that the new iPhones have bigger screens and dual-SIM support, features that “speak directly to demands in the all-important China market.”

But Chinese rivals already offer those features for lower prices so the changes could work better to retain local iPhone users rather than attracting new customers.

Apple’s China performance recently rebounded after years of struggle. China revenue rose 16% to $40.53B in the three fiscal quarters ending in June.

