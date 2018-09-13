More on Lovesac Q2 results; shares down ~5%

Lovesac (LOVE -4.6% ) reports its first quarterly results as a public company with Q2 sales up 60.3% to $33.2M, driven by strong increase in new customers and number of units sold.

Combined comparable sales increases 41%, with comparable showroom sales +34.2% and Internet comp sales up 71.3%.

Gross margin declines ~190bps to 53.7%, reports wider operating loss from $2.3M to $6.8M; adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $1.9M from $1.6M.

Previously: Lovesac misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Sept. 13)

Previously: Lovesac prices IPO at $16/share, above range (June 26)