India bans 328 combo drugs, Abbott appeals

Abbott's (ABT +1% ) India unit has filed appeals in response to the Indian government's ban of 328 combination drugs citing the lack of "therapeutic justification" for the ingredients that may be risky for patients.

The president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association says the market value for the banned medicines is ~16B rupees (US$222M).

Activists supported the ban due to concerns with growing antibiotic resistance.

Inconsistent enforcement of drug laws there has enabled the proliferation of medicines approved on a state level instead of a federal level.