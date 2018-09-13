Aquestive Therapeutics adds to rally, up 7%

Relatively recent IPO Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST +6.6% ) is up on average volume in early trade. Shares have rallied over 30% since touching $15 about a month ago.

On August 31, the FDA tentatively approved Sympazan (clobazam) oral film for the adjunctive treatment of a severe type of childhood epilepsy. Market launch should commence in October or November after the Orphan Drug exclusivity period expires for the tablet and oral suspension formulations of clobazam marketed by Lundbeck.

Previously: FDA tentatively OKs Aquestive's Sympazan for severe type of childhood epilepsy; shares up 1% (Aug. 31)