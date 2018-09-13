More on Vince Holding's Q2 results

Vince Holding (VNCE +1.5% ) reported Q2 nest sales increase of 3.8% Y/Y to $63.1M, with direct-to-consumer sales increase of 17.2% to $25.3M and comparable sales increase of 14.4%.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 190 bps to 43.9%; operating margin r ecovered 1,073 bps to -3.8%.

SG&A expenses decreased by 12.4% Y/Y to $30.14M and margin declined by 884 bps to 47.7%.

Cash and Cash equivalents of $5.3M and $64.4M of borrowings under its debt agreements, as of August 4, 2018.

Net inventory was $61.6M an increase of 47.4% Y/Y, due to an earlier receipt of inventory for the fall season, planned product returns from exited wholesale partners, growth of the replenishment program, and reinstatement of the Company’s summer collection.

Company entered into a new $27.5M senior secured term loan facility and a new $80M senior secured revolving credit facility, in the month of August.

FY18 Outlook: Net sales $273-280M and operating income $3-7M.

