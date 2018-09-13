Maersk to install scrubbers on some vessels, easing earlier opposition

Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) says it will install scrubbers on some of its vessels to reduce harmful exhaust emissions ahead of new global fuel regulations starting in 2020.

The International Maritime Organization has set global regulations to cap the sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% vs. 3.5% currently.

Maersk CEO Soren Skou had reiterated the company's objection to scrubbers as the solution to meeting the sulfur cap in its Q2 results briefing last month.

But Niels-Henrik Lindegaard, head of Maersk Oil Trading, now says the company will invest in new scrubber technology on a "limited number" of vessels in its fleet as "a small part of - and just one of several elements in - our overall 2020 fuel sourcing strategy to ensure compliance in time."

Earlier this week, Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced a major investment in scrubbers, saying it was fitting them to half its fleet.