Mortgage rates rise to six-week highs, Freddie Mac says

Mortgage rates rose to their highest since early August, thanks to "the one-two punch of strong job and consumer credit growth," according to the latest survey from Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.60% for the week ending Sep. 13, up from 4.54% last week and its third straight weekly gain, and the 15-year fixed-rate averaged 4.06%, up from 3.99% a week ago.

A year ago at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.78% and 3.08%, respectively.

ETFs: XHB, ITB