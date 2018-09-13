NIO +28% on day two of trading

Shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) pop 28% to $8.44 in a huge breakout from yesterday's trading range.

NIO almost hit double digits with a run to $9.77 before falling back a bit.

It's unclear what brought in the rush of buy orders today after trade concerns, yuan worries and NIO's lack of sales volume led to an underwhelming start to the IPO launch.

"We had actually a healthy book and then some orders got pulled or reduced because of market conditions,” NIO Chief Financial Officer Louis Hsi said in an interview.