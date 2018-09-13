THR analysis: Disney streaming marks multibillion-dollar gamble

Disney (DIS +0.6% ) will sacrifice billions of dollars worth of licensing revenue in launching its streaming rival to Netflix (NFLX -0.1% ), and the new "Disneyflix" won't be profitable for years, according to an analysis by entertainment attorney Ken Ziffren in The Hollywood Reporter.

In the company's August earnings call, CEO Bob Iger delved somewhat into the company's plans for the late-2019 launch of its branded service. Several original projects in production will come via the service, and by the end of 2019, all programs not encumbered by current deals will be available on the new service.

In many cases, for the first two release windows (theatrical and electronic/physical sell-through), Disney's movies -- on labels Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm -- will be licensed on a wholesale basis as they are today, Ziffren figures.

The change comes from there in putting movies on "Disney Play" rather than licensing to premium pay or ad-supported services -- a radical change from current practice of the major studios as well as the U.S. mini-majors, he says.

Worldwide, hits like Black Panther or Incredibles 2 generate more than $150M in licensing to those other services over some nine years. "Disney will be giving that up in exchange for a hoped-for profit margin on subscription revenue that domestically will run around $6 to $8 per subscriber per month (and roughly the same internationally)," he writes. "This is betting the ranch!"

On TV, existing distribution agreements could tie some programs up for years. "I would estimate that Disney is presently earning well over $2B annually from its wholesale television activities; again, the company is putting this revenue at risk against the potential profits to be derived from the new DTC activities."

As for high retrans/affiliate pricing that Disney can currently negotiate, "with the popularity that the Disney brands now enjoy, adding in ESPN+, another nascent streaming service, I'd vote for Disney to win most of the battles."