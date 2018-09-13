South Africa's competition regulator OKs Glencore's bid for Chevron assets

Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) proposed $973M acquisition of Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) South African subsidiary is conditionally approved by the country's Competition Tribunal, all but ending a rival bid from China’s Sinopec (NYSE:SNP).

The assets include a 110K bbl/day oil refinery in Cape Town, a lubricants plant in Durban, and 845 service stations and other oil storage facilities, as well as 220 convenience stores across South Africa and Botswana.

The conditions for the proposed merger include the preservation of jobs after the deal and the continuation of retirees’ medical aid subsidy among others.