Uber invests $150M in Toronto for autonomous vehicles, AI

Uber (UBER) will spend $150M in Toronto to open an engineering hub and expand self-driving vehicle operations.

The investment will happen over five years and fund a new office opening early next year and help expand Uber’s AI engineering efforts. The company expects to hire “hundreds” of new employees.

Uber opened the Toronto self-driving research center last year, but the new investment shows the ride-hail company hasn’t given up on autonomous vehicles despite the fatal pedestrian accident earlier this year.

