Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of September 16 - 22 for healthcare investors.

Sunday (9/16): FDA action date for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) fremanezumab for the prevention of migraine. A decision may be announced today.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS): Poster on AZD1402/PRS-060 at ERS Congress in Paris. Another poster will be presented on September 19.

Monday (9/17): Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA): Presentation of Phase 2b data on RPL554 in COPD at the ESRI Congress in Paris.

Tuesday (9/18): FDA Ad Com: Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) NDA for prucalopride tablets for chronic idiopathic constipation in adults.

Thursday (9/20): FDA Advisory Committee meeting: Routine safety review for Shire's INTUNIV (guanfacine) and Lundbeck's (OTC:HLUKF)(OTCPK:HLUYY) LEXAPRO (escitalopram oxalate).

FDA Ad Com meeting on modernization of drug applications.

Saturday (9/22): European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress, Vienna (5 days). Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI): business update by CFO Richard Rubino.