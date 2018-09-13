Geron down 11% on uncertainty with imetelstat with Janssen

Geron (GERN -11.2% ), up 22% earlier, is now in the red on more than triple normal volume in apparent reaction to the lack of a decision from Johnson & Johnson on continuing with imetelstat. Investors appeared to be jumping the gun ahead of J&J's pharma update this morning considering previous guidance that its decision on imetelstat will be made by month-end.

In Johnson & Johnson's pharma business update this morning, imetelstat was cited under "potential filings" for 2019 - 2021 (slide #15).

JNJ presentation.

