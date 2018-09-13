Gold Fields to spend $240M to extend life of Peru mine through 2040

Gold Fields (GFI +1.5% ) says it plans to spend at least $240M to extend the life of its Cerro Corona gold mine in Peru through 2040.

“We’re doing studies with Peruvian consulting firms and international engineering companies to extend the life of Cerro Corona until 2040” through the use of new technologies, says Luis Rivera, the company’s VP for the Americas.

Cerro Corona, which produced 5.1M grams of gold last year, previously was scheduled to operate until 2023.

Rivera also expects GFI will spend $30M next year to explore for gold, copper and other metals in the Ancash and Pasco regions in Peru, saying “Despite the drop in the gold price, Gold Fields believes it will be a short-term issue.”