Semi stocks rebound after Apple event, analyst actions, morning news

Semi stocks are rebounding after yesterday’s decline with Qualcomm (QCOM +4%), AMD (AMD +2.4%), (STM +2.6%), and Intel (INTC +1.2%) leading the way after morning news and analyst actions. Apple suppliers are gaining on yesterday’s iPhone launch event and (PI +41.5%) is up after earnings.
Other movers: (MU +3.4%), (ASML +4.6%), (TER +3.5%), (AMKR +4.9%), (SGH +1.7%), (ICHR +1.4%), (SYNA +0.9%), (SWKS +2.7%), (AVGO +3.1%), (ON +1.2%), (HIMX +0.8%), (SIMO +2.6%), (KLAC +1.7%), (CY +0.5%), (SMH +1.9%).
ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
