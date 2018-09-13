Semi stocks rebound after Apple event, analyst actions, morning news

Semi stocks are rebounding after yesterday’s decline with Qualcomm (QCOM +4% ), AMD (AMD +2.4% ), (STM +2.6% ), and Intel (INTC +1.2% ) leading the way after morning news and analyst actions. Apple suppliers are gaining on yesterday’s iPhone launch event and (PI +41.5% ) is up after earnings.

Other movers: (MU +3.4% ), (ASML +4.6% ), (TER +3.5% ), (AMKR +4.9% ), (SGH +1.7% ), (ICHR +1.4% ), (SYNA +0.9% ), (SWKS +2.7% ), (AVGO +3.1% ), (ON +1.2% ), (HIMX +0.8% ), (SIMO +2.6% ), (KLAC +1.7% ), (CY +0.5% ), (SMH +1.9% ).

ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

