Discovery puts channels on Sling in Dish renewal deal

Discovery (DISCA +3.4% ) has renewed a distribution deal with Dish Network (DISH +2.8% ) that carries a now-typical update for the advent of streaming services.

Discovery's channels will now appear on Dish's Sling TV service as well, on both Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. HGTV and Food Network were already on Sling via their ownership by Scripps Networks.

The new deal takes effect before year-end; it has favorable economics for Discovery, CEO David Zaslav told CNBC, and gets Dish channels that are “getting better and generating big audiences."

