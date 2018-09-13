Brady Corporation +2% after Q4 results

Brady Corporation (BRC +2.5% ) reported Q4 revenue increase of 2.9% Y/Y to $297.5M and organic growth of 2.5%.

Sales by segment: ID Solution $217.97M (+3.1% Y/Y) and Workplace safety $79.7M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 18 bps to 49.5% and operating margin improved by 250 bps to 15.1%.

Segment profit as percentage of sales: ID Solution 16.8% down by 20 bps and Workplace safety 13.4% up by 320 bps .

Q4 Expenses: R&D increased by 6.3% Y/Y to $11.74M and SG&A decreased by 5.8% Y/Y to $90.93M.

Total inventories were $113.07M as of July 31, 2018, an increase of 5.6% Y/Y.

Cash flow from operating activities were $53.8M, compared to $52.9M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents $181.43M, as of July 31, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: EPS $2.15-2.25; Organic sales growth ~2-4%; Income tax mid-20% range and Capex ~$35M.

