Ideanomics in share swap with biopharma firm, buying Fintalk

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:SSC) is executing a share swap with Liberty Biopharma and is buying Fintalk, a secure communications/info platform.

Shares are down 4.2% after the developments.

The deal with Liberty Biopharma is done to "deliver asset digitization for green, clean tech, medical and healthcare industries."

The two will execute a share-for-share swap for common shares at market value and performance-class shares at market value based on revenue and EBITDA earn-outs.

Terms weren't disclosed in the deal for Fintalk, a company that delivers "read and burn" encrypted text/media messaging. It says the solution is focused on providing secure communications (B2B and B2C) and financial services, with use cases for institutions and retail consumer users.

Ideanomics says it will integrate Fintalk in support of its brand-new JV with Asia Times.