Crude oil slides after IEA report shows OPEC supply surge

Crude oil prices plunge, easing off their highest finish since July as an industry report showed global supplies at a record and Hurricane Florence weakened ahead of its expected landfall: WTI -2.4% to $68.63/bbl, Brent -1.9% to $78.20/bbl.

The International Energy Agency's latest monthly report said OPEC crude oil production jumped by 420K bbl/day in August - the largest monthly increase in more than two years - to average a nine-month high 32.63M bbl/day, more than compensating for an expected decline in Iranian supply due to U.S. sanctions.

The IEA report is “encouraging profit-taking,” says Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research.

“Yesterday’s price up surge was an overreaction to the larger than expected crude draw per the EIA while we also believe that today’s selloff is an exaggerated response to the IEA release,” says Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates.

Still, the report warns that Brent prices could break out above $80/bbl if Iranian exports continue to fall and supply outages accelerate in Venezuela.

Earlier: IEA: 'Crucial period' for oil lies ahead (Sep. 13)

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI