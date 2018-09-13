Johnson & Johnson sees "above-market" growth in pharma unit for next three years

In its update this morning on its pharmaceuticals business, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.1% ) stated that it expects "above-market" growth through 2021. Key points on growth strategy:

TREMFYA and ERLEADA launched.

12 new approvals granted, including expanded uses for DARZALEX, IMBRUVICA, ZYTIGA, SIMPONI ARIA, JULUCA and SYMTUZA.

U.S. marketing application for esketamine nasal spray for depression filed last week. European application on tap for Q4.

U.S. marketing application for erdafitinib in urothelial cancer should be filed shortly.

More than 50 product line extensions planned, more than 10 with at least $500M sales potential.