Goldman drops its Apple EPS forecast on lower XR price

Goldman Sachs lowers its Apple (AAPL +2.9% ) earnings forecast after yesterday’s iPhone launch event.

The firm drops its FY19 EPS estimate from $14.53 to $13.77 citing the lower than preferred pricing on the $749 XR model, which “effectively obsoletes two iPhone 8/8+ SKUs in our opinion and drives us to reduce our ASP and earnings estimates.”

Goldman reiterates its Neutral rating and $240 price target, a 9% upside to yesterday’s close.

Previously: Apple's fall iPhone event (live updates) (Sept. 12)

Previously: Needham praises Apple's "movie industry" release schedule (Sept. 13)