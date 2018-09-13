CannAwake Corporation and American Green complete purchase of Nipton solar facility

American Green, Inc (OTCPK:ERBB) and CannAwake Corporation (OTCQB:CANX +15.4% ) announced that they have completed the purchase of the solar power generating station in Nipton, California.

CANX were able to negotiate a purchase price that was a fraction of the original $320,000+ installation costs.

“The development of bringing clean green, sustainable energy back to Nipton is one of the first major steps toward achieving the company's goal of obtaining a “Zero Energy Footprint” for our rapidly expanding town.” said Mr. Scott Stoegbauer, CannAwake’s President.