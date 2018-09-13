Media Corporation's subsidiary enters into strategic alliance with FOCUS your mind

Media Corporation’s (OTC:LMDCF) subsidiary ELL Technologies announced that it has secured a sales contract with FOCUS your mind in Colombia.

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, FOCUS your mind has purchased licenses and is working with ELL to implement Focus Campus, a new online English language learning program.

“We are very pleased to have entered into a strategic alliance with FOCUS your mind. ELL Technologies has the opportunity to increase our penetration much further into their student base of 120,000+ users and to develop other programs in partnership with and for FOCUS your mind, such as using Winnie’s World for their pre-school market,” commented Gali Bar-Ziv, CEO of ELL Technologies.