Airbus names Scherer new sales chief; outgoing head served nine months

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) names Christian Scherer as its new Chief Commercial Officer, replacing Eric Schulz, who is leaving the company for personal reasons.

Schulz was recruited from engine maker Rolls-Royce just nine months nine months ago to oversee the battle for jetliner sales against Boeing.

Scherer previously ran European turboprop maker ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.

The move comes as Airbus faces a slowdown in sales and delays and reliability problems with engines amid lots of turnover in the company's senior ranks; CEO Tom Enders and CFO Harald Wilhelm will leave the company next year, and Fabrice Bregier, head of the commercial plane division, departed earlier this year.