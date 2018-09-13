Facebook expands fact-checking effort to photos, videos

Facebook (FB -0.1% ) says it's expanding its fact-checking efforts in a move that will delve into the world of memes.

Fact-checking partners will take on checking photos and videos rather than simply articles, the company says. "This will help us identify and take action against more types of misinformation, faster."

A new machine learning model uses various signals (including user feedback) to find potentially false content, Facebook says, and those photos and videos are sent to fact-checkers for their review.

How is Facebook sorting the new images? "Based on several months of research and testing with a handful of partners since March, we know that misinformation in photos and videos usually falls into three categories: (1) Manipulated or Fabricated, (2) Out of Context, and (3) Text or Audio Claim."