LRAD announces $1M mass notification critical infrastructure order

LRAD Corporation (LRAD -1% ) announced a $1M mass notification systems order for the first phase of a Federal Emergency Management Agency funded critical infrastructure project.

The order consists of fixed LRAD DS-60XL and mobile LRAD 360XT voice broadcast systems.

“The LRAD systems ordered for this project feature our solar power option and satellite connectivity, ensuring continual operation if the power and communications infrastructure fails. This competitively won award is part of a potentially larger program to provide a standard, unified mass notification system for this region's populated areas, and to speed disaster response and recovery”, stated Richard S. Danforth, CEO of LRAD Corporation.