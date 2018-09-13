WageWorks plunges 16.7% as board investigates audit committee

WageWorks' (NYSE:WAGE) board opens an investigation into claims the audit committee withheld information from outside auditor KPMG.

The audit committee had investigated alleged financial irregularities in the 2016 and 2017 filings. The committee closed the investigation in May saying “no illegal acts occurred.”

But KPMG says it raised issues with lead outside director John Larson about missing information withheld by a former’ manager’s counsel.

WageWorks top management was replaced earlier this year after the financial irregularities were discovered. WageWorks will have to adjust its results for the relevant years.

In a new filing, WageWorks says the company is cooperating in an investigation by the SEC, which WageWorks voluntarily notified.