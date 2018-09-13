Coal prices jump as hurricane disrupts exports

Prices for coal used to create steelmaking coke have surged 15% since the start of August and are enjoying a sizeable gain this week, as Hurricane Florence has shut down three major coal export facilities in and near the Norfolk, Va., area that handle more than half of all U.S. coal exports.

“Anything that can make a tight market any tighter is something that people watch,” says Seaport Global analyst Mark Levin.

The three major coal export facilities in and near Norfolk are the Lamberts Point Coal Terminal, operated by Norfolk Southern (NSC +0.1% ); Kinder Morgan's (KMI +0.3% ) facility; and a terminal operated by Dominion Terminal Associates, whose owners include ArchCoal (ARCH -2.3% ).

Exports from the Virginia terminals have climbed 33% Y/Y to 30M tons YTD, Seaport says.

