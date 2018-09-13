Bristol-Myers Squibb to investigate Natera's ctDNA test as Opdivo biomarker

Natera (NTRA -2.4% ) inks an agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.6% ) under which the latter will evaluate Natera's Signatera custom circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test as a biomarker for Opdivo (nivolumab) in a Phase 2 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Signatera's role in the trial will be to select patients who have minimal residual disease (lowest level of cancer consistent with remission) after surgical resection who will receive standard-of-care adjuvant treatment, with or without Opdivo. Enrollment will commence in 2019.