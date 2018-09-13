Tepper sticking with Micron; shares up more than 5%

Micron Technology (MU +5.1% ) is getting a boost in midday action after David Tepper tells CNBC he remains "very, very long" the shares.

"The demand side is going to be good for a long time. Servers, cloud, and if you have smart cars. I mean there is just a great future for this stuff."

Micron is having a tough run of it, down more than 30% since the start of June, including a 20% slide this month.

Tepper: "There's a lot of emotion among [traders in] this stock."