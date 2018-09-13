Unity Biotech shares halted on volatility, up 18%

Thinly traded Unity Biotechnology (UBX +17.8% ) is up on more than double normal volume before Nasdaq suspended trading due to volatility.

The company is working on an aging cure and is backed by Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos and tech star Peter Thiel.

Lead candidate is UBX0101, in Phase 1 development for osteoarthritis of the knee.

CEO Nathaniel David is supposedly doing an interview with CNBC at present.