Snap up 1% after Pivotal upgrades to Hold

At current levels Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares are more in balance than before, Pivotal Research says in an upgrade to Hold from Sell.

There will always be advertisers earmarking spending toward a "differentiated" platform like Snap, says analyst Brian Wieser, and programmatic video should also continue to capture value. He also says that M&A can't be ruled out for the company, which "at least should help to provide a floor on the company’s underlying value, at least so long as usage trends don’t crater." (h/t Bloomberg)

Shares are up 1% today.

He maintains his price target of $9, vs. current pricing of $9.30.