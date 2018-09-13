Price check on Whole Foods Market

A detailed study indicates that pricing at Whole Foods is on average only about 0.8% lower than when Amazon (AMZN) acquired the company about 14 months ago.

Research firm Gordon Haskett compared a basket of the same 108 products to find only a 0.8% decline in prices at Whole Foods under Amazon's ownership.

When compared to the "splashy" price cut period right after Amazon closed on the Whole Foods deal, prices actually rose 1.3% over the last year.

The grocery store sector is having a rough day after Kroger (KR -9.9% ) posted a disappointing guidance update earlier. Ingles Markets (IMKTA -4.6% ), Weis Markets (WMK -3.2% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -1.4% ) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS -2.2% ) are all lower on the day.

