Price check on Whole Foods Market

A detailed study indicates that pricing at Whole Foods is on average only about 0.8% lower than when Amazon (AMZN) acquired the company about 14 months ago.
Research firm Gordon Haskett compared a basket of the same 108 products to find only a 0.8% decline in prices at Whole Foods under Amazon's ownership.
When compared to the "splashy" price cut period right after Amazon closed on the Whole Foods deal, prices actually rose 1.3% over the last year.
The grocery store sector is having a rough day after Kroger (KR -9.9%) posted a disappointing guidance update earlier. Ingles Markets (IMKTA -4.6%), Weis Markets (WMK -3.2%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -1.4%) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS -2.2%) are all lower on the day.
Previously: Kroger falls hard after guidance disappoints (Sept. 13)
Now read: Should You Be Buying Amazon? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox