FDA OKs AstraZeneca's Lumoxiti for type of leukemia

The FDA approves AstraZeneca's (AZN -1.1% ) Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk) injection for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory hairy cell leukemia (HCL) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapies, including a purine nucleoside analog.

Orphan Drug-tagged Lumoxiti is an anti-CD22 recombinant immunotoxin. It consists of an antibody that binds to protein found on B-lymphocytes (CD22) that is fused to a toxin. Once the molecule is internalized by the cancer cell, the toxin leads to cell death by inhibiting protein translation. Specifically, the cell cannot read the information from messenger RNA so it cannot build proteins and dies.

