Venator Materials -4% on plans to close Finland TiO2 facility

Venator Materials (VNTR -4.3% ) plunges to a record low after announcing plans to close its titanium dioxide manufacturing unit in Pori, Finland, citing rising costs and an extended timeline associated with the reconstruction of the facility.

VNTR says Pori will continue to operate at reduced rates through the transition period, which is expected to last through 2021.

Also, RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with an $11 price target, slashed from $20, partly because of VNTR's decent to call off its Pori rebuild and assume the $430M in costs related to the closure.

RBC says VNTR has the "most leverage" to the near term price moderation of titanium dioxide and prefers to await a price recovery from the sidelines while lowering its forecast for FY 2018 EBITDA by 3% and FY 2019 by 15%.