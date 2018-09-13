AltaGas to spin off some assets into IPO; analyst doubts valuation

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF -4.1% ) sinks after unveiling plans to spin off its Canadian rate-regulated natural gas distribution utility assets and Canadian contracted wind power while retaining a significant minority equity interest in the business.

The parent company plans to hold 37%-45% of the new company, to be called AltaGas Canada, after the IPO.

But the company may not get the ~$1B valuation it seeks, Raymond James analyst Chris Cox says, estimating the IPO would raise $600M-$725M.

AltaGas expects to use to use the proceeds from IPO to help repay debt related to its acquisition of WGL Holdings, which closed in July.