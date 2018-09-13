Vodafone Italia, Wind Tre lose EU court fight over SIM fines

Vodafone Italia (VOD +1.5% ) and Wind Tre (CKHUY +0.7% ) lost a battle at the European Court of Justice, which rules that selling SIM cards with preloaded and preactivated fee-bearing services without notice is unfair.

The issue dates to fines from 2012 over the matter from Italy's competition regulator. The case has gone through a series of appeals.

A magistrate had recommended that the two phone companies not pay fines over their failure to disclose the issue to consumers.

The EU court decision means that EU law doesn't preclude national legislation where such "inertia selling" can be deemed an aggressive, unlawful commercial act.