Starbucks makes big green push

Starbucks (SBUX -0.2% ) says it's committed to expanding its "Greener Stores" concept to 10K stores globally by 2025.

The company says the eco-friendly program for sustainable operations will lead to a $50M reduction in utilities expenses over the next 10 years

Over the next year, Starbucks will also develop an accredited program to audit all existing company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada against the framework criteria, culminating in 10,000 “Greener Stores” globally by 2025.

The "Greener Stores" program includes a focus on using responsibly sourced materials, energy efficiency, as well as lighting, air and noise improvements.

