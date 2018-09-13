Meta Financial Group, Inc. provides EPS outlook for fiscal years 2019 and 2020

Meta Financial (CASH +3.4% ) announced guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 GAAP EPS, giving effect to the previously announced 3-for-1 forward stock split, to be ~$2.30-2.70 & $3.10-3.80 respectively.

The above estimates assume total intangible amortization expense, including those from the recent Crestmark acquisition, to be $20-24M & $9-13M in fiscal year 2019 and 2020 respectively, subject to completion of the Crestmark merger valuation.

“The Company is focused on integrating and executing these initiatives, and we expect to realize the benefits of these activities in fiscal year 2019 and to a greater extent in fiscal year 2020.” said Chairman and CEO J. Tyler Haahr.