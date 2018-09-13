Legal dispute over Vogtle contract jeopardizes construction

The city of Jacksonville, Fla., and its JEA electric utility, which had agreed to buy power from the Vogtle nuclear power plant for 20 years, have filed a lawsuit in Florida state court in an attempt to escape from the contract.

Jacksonville and JEA are seeking a declaratory judgment on a power purchase agreement in place with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, which owns 22.7% of the Vogtle plant, that would render the deal void; in turn, MEAG is suing Jacksonville.

Southern Co. (SO +0.4% ) subsidiary Georgia Power, which owns a 45.7% stake in Vogtle, says it supports MEAG’s efforts to protect its rights.

The new Vogtle reactors originally were expected to cost $9.5B, to be capped under the 2008 agreement, but the estimated cost to complete them has nearly trebled to $27B.

JEA says the estimated cost for its Vogtle involvement has doubled to $2.9B from $1.4B, and “there appears to be no end in sight to the ever-increasing cost and delays plaguing the construction of the additional units."