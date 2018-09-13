Europe logs objection to Dutch combo of T-Mobile, Tele2

Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGY +1% ) planned merger of its Dutch business with Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY) has hit a snag with European regulators.

The European Commission is complaining that the tie-up would cut competition and potentially raise prices for consumers there. It had opened an extended probe into the deal back in June.

It's not yet blocking the deal but has sent a statement of objections to the two companies. And recent tie-ups that were allowed (Telefonica Deutschland and E-Plus in Germany; Wind Telecomunicazioni and Three Italia in Italy) offer hope that the deal can still go through.