Reuters: Teck's copper project attracts interest ahead of deadline

Mining companies and commodities trading houses are expected to make first-round offers by a Sep. 28 deadline for a 30%-40% stake in Teck Resources' (TECK +1% ) Quebrada Blanca copper mine expansion in Chile, Reuters reports.

Initial offers are expected from Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi and Sumitomo, and mining companies including Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Chinalco (NYSE:ACH) and Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) have shown interest, according to the report.

Interest in the mine is expected to be strong, reflecting lower exploration investment and rising demand for copper due to the expansion of electricity grids and growing electric vehicles market.

Teck's expansion plan won regulatory approval in August and is expected to extend the aging deposit’s life by 25 years and boost production to 300K metric tons/year of copper from just 23.4K metric tons in 2017.