Former trade rep Froman joins Disney board

Walt Disney (DIS +1% ) has added a former U.S. trade representative to its board.

Michael Froman, currently vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth at Mastercard, is joining the directors effective immediately.

“In particular, his keen insights into finance, international trade, and government partnerships make him a great fit for our Board during this dynamic era of innovation and global growth," says Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Froman had been U.S. trade representative from 2013 to 2017; he previously was assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor under President Obama.