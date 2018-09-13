Turtle Beach -4.7% on continued pressure from Jim Cramer's doubts

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) still feeling the pressure from yesterday’s “Mad Money” episode where Jim Cramer questioned the recent share price gains.

Cramer noted that Turtle Beach benefitted from releasing the first Xbox compatible wireless headset last year just as battle-royale blockbuster games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds took off.

But Cramer also warned of when HEAR reached almost $90 in 2013 before collapsing into the single digits. “This is a boom and bust story.”