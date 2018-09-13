United CEO sees biofuels as good for the bottom line

United Continental (UAL +1.9% ) CEO Oscar Munoz reaffirmed the company's greenhouse emissions goals in an op-ed penned for Business Insider. Key excerpts are posted below.

"Today, United Airlines became the first U.S. airline to make a public commitment to reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions - 50 percent by the year 2050."

"Achieving this goal would eliminate 21 million metric tons of CO2 in the atmosphere per year, or the equivalent of taking 4.5 million cars off the road; that's all the cars in Los Angeles and New York City combined."

"We spend more on fuel than ground operations, facilities and landing fees - combined. So, when investors and analysts demand to know how we intend to control fuel costs and increase profits while keeping ticket prices low, our sustainability advantage becomes crucial."