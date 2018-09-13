AMD hits seven-month low on volume

AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent winning streak is over with shares down to the lowest levels in seven months with no new catalyst.

AMD recently hit 12-year highs with shares up almost 50% in the past month.

Shares of AMD were the most actively traded on the S&P 500 index today with a volume of over 280M shares. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) came second, though its price was heading in the other direction.

AMD shares are currently down 5.7% to $30.54.

