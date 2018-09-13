Inseego at three-year high amid Verizon service rollout

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is up 5.7% and tagging a three-year high today, likely on the coattails of Verizon's rollout of new high-speed residential Internet service signups in four cities.

"Verizon 5G Home" opened signups today for parts of Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., pitching 300-Mbps Internet speeds using its millimeter-wave spectrum for $50-$70/month.

Inseego's R1000 wireless router supports the service, the company notes.

The router features 4x4 MIMO and includes power-over-Ethernet and user-replaceable batteries.