TransCanada wins support from tribes along Coastal Gaslink pipeline route

TransCanada (TRP +0.2% ) says its Coastal Gaslink pipeline project has signed community and project agreements with all 20 First Nations groups along the pipeline route in British Columbia.

The news helps clear the way for the construction of the proposed 416-mile pipeline which would deliver natural gas from Dawson Creek to the Royal Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada facility in Kitimat for export.

Coastal GasLink also awards ~$620M in conditional contracting and employment opportunities to First Nations businesses, and anticipates another $400M in similar contracting opportunities during the construction period.